Westgold Resources Limited (ASX:WGX) Insider Purchases A$24,800.00 in Stock

Westgold Resources Limited (ASX:WGX – Get Free Report) insider Wayne Bramwell purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.48 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of A$24,800.00 ($15,696.20).
Westgold Resources Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.81.
Westgold Resources Company Profile
