Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$15.49 and last traded at C$15.47, with a volume of 16786 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.23.

Several research firms have weighed in on WDO. TD Securities raised Wesdome Gold Mines to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Desjardins raised Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.56.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.18. The company has a market cap of C$2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

