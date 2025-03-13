Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Werewolf Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.83% and a negative net margin of 578.80%.

Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HOWL opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82. Werewolf Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $6.89. The company has a market cap of $55.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 10.10 and a quick ratio of 10.10.

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HOWL shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.