Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $215.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $219.00 to $215.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Williams Trading set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.08.

FANG opened at $146.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.84. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $137.09 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.07. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Frank D. Tsuru acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.51 per share, with a total value of $313,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,802.30. This trade represents a 53.62 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 247.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 191 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 940.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

