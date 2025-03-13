Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Price

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.29% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.56.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.80. 6,836,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,863,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.06. The company has a market cap of $107.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.23. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $83.54 and a 1 year high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.19. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $416,676.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,223 shares in the company, valued at $15,442,011.83. This trade represents a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total transaction of $223,403.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,378.94. This trade represents a 8.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,857,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,403,982,000 after purchasing an additional 888,087 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,226,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,001,592,000 after buying an additional 1,434,568 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,672,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,012,114,000 after buying an additional 12,249,341 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,096,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,458,673,000 after buying an additional 15,993,036 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Micron Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 37,631,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,902,800,000 after acquiring an additional 206,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

