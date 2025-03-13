Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Price Target to $90.00

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 49.45% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $108.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Kontoor Brands from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

Kontoor Brands Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KTB traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.22. 104,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,293. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $52.95 and a 1-year high of $96.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.07 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 73.99% and a net margin of 9.72%. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KTB. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 242.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 407.3% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 229.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

