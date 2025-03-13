Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Price Target to $2.00

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

CYH has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.80 to $4.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.10.

Shares of CYH stock opened at $2.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $366.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average is $4.11. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $6.29.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Community Health Systems in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

