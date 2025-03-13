Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL)

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

HOWL has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Werewolf Therapeutics from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday.

Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOWL opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $6.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1.82.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Werewolf Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 578.80% and a negative return on equity of 58.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werewolf Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,398,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after buying an additional 157,673 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 702,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 16,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 52,528 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 244,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 16,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 109,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

