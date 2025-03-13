Wealthfront Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,843 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $6,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTB. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 467,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,325,000 after acquiring an additional 36,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank stock opened at $172.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.92. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $133.03 and a twelve month high of $225.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.22. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 10.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.

MTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price (up previously from $233.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.68.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

