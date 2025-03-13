Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,092 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,696 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $5,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Masco by 59.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $71.10 on Thursday. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $63.81 and a 12-month high of $86.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 838.32% and a net margin of 10.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.98%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Masco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Masco from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Masco from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Masco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.32.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,658,768.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,988.12. This trade represents a 26.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

