Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 178,173 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 1,655.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 188,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,173 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 12,164,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,308,000 after buying an additional 1,136,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,516,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,215,000 after buying an additional 29,451 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,265,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,562,000 after buying an additional 417,490 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,131,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,888,000 after buying an additional 130,025 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,033,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,809,000 after buying an additional 936,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $32.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.50. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.47.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 24.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Cowen raised shares of Royalty Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

