Wealthfront Advisers LLC Invests $5.53 Million in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 36,209 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOVT. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 28.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 14.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $134.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Novanta Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.63 and a 1 year high of $187.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Novanta had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Novanta from $169.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

