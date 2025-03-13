Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 398.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,750 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,341 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $7,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Shopify by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Shopify by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 4,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shopify from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Shopify from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Shopify from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Shopify from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Shopify from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.31.

Shopify Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $96.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $125.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.60. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.34.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 12.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

