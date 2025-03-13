Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 39,347 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 351.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,347 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $6,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABNB has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Baird R W raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total transaction of $94,745.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 184,714 shares in the company, valued at $25,001,039.90. This trade represents a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.88, for a total transaction of $28,259,905.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,285,715 shares in the company, valued at $169,560,094.20. The trade was a 14.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,054,509 shares of company stock worth $290,940,989 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $126.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.38 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The stock has a market cap of $79.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.89.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. On average, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.