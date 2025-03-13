Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 551.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,216 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANGL. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,086,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2,872.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 611,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,534,000 after buying an additional 590,999 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 54.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 802,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,607,000 after buying an additional 282,668 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,772,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,958,000 after buying an additional 246,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,994,000.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $28.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 60.80 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.98 and a 1 year high of $29.47.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1361 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.