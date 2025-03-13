Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 206.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 56,837 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $7,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CF. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 68.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 737,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,263,000 after buying an additional 300,873 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 3.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,286,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $711,003,000 after buying an additional 300,050 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,487,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,901,000 after purchasing an additional 299,173 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2,848.4% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 290,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,776,000 after purchasing an additional 280,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,792,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $494,202,000 after purchasing an additional 225,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CF has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,928,670. The trade was a 1.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $844,455.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,745. The trade was a 35.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,889 shares of company stock worth $1,130,955 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Stock Up 1.3 %

CF opened at $77.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.39. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.13 and a fifty-two week high of $98.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.08.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. On average, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.54%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

