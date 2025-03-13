Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires New Shares in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 178,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,426,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in B. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,057,000 after purchasing an additional 153,612 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,469,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 559,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,684 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 448,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,144,000 after purchasing an additional 17,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth about $19,491,000. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group Stock Performance

Barnes Group stock opened at $47.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average of $45.38. Barnes Group Inc. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Barnes Group in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on B

Barnes Group Profile

(Free Report)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.