Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $103.08, but opened at $99.79. Walt Disney shares last traded at $99.33, with a volume of 1,998,281 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Prescient Securities decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.64.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $178.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.36.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 27,955 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,366,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Bannerman Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

