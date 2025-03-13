Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Stock Holdings Raised by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 355,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,142 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $14,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNO. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,396,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,593 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 232.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,529,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,045,000 after buying an additional 2,468,652 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,347,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 381.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,205,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,492,000 after buying an additional 955,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2,021.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 994,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,181,000 after buying an additional 947,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VNO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.55.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Up 2.7 %

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $37.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 934.78, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.60. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $46.63.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.66. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.