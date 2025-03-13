Volution Group (LON:FAN) Stock Price Up 12.3% – Here’s Why

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 12.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 587.50 ($7.62) and last traded at GBX 583 ($7.56). 2,602,958 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 157% from the average session volume of 1,013,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 519 ($6.73).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.08) price target on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.
Volution Group (LON:FAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported GBX 15.30 ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Volution Group had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 12.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Volution Group plc will post 30.0441826 EPS for the current year.
Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial constructions in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Australasia. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; mechanical and decentralized mechanical ventilation with heat recovery; centralized mechanical extract ventilation; positive input ventilation; single room and incline fans; passive ventilation; thermal destratification; and ducting.
