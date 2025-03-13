Volution Group (LON:FAN) Shares Up 12.3% – Here’s What Happened

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Free Report) was up 12.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 587.50 ($7.62) and last traded at GBX 583 ($7.56). Approximately 2,602,958 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 1,013,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 519 ($6.73).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.08) price target on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.
Volution Group Price Performance
Volution Group (LON:FAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported GBX 15.30 ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Volution Group had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 17.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Volution Group plc will post 30.0441826 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Volution Group Company Profile
Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial constructions in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Australasia. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; mechanical and decentralized mechanical ventilation with heat recovery; centralized mechanical extract ventilation; positive input ventilation; single room and incline fans; passive ventilation; thermal destratification; and ducting.
