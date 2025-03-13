VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.43, but opened at $11.85. VNET Group shares last traded at $11.38, with a volume of 1,615,573 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on VNET Group from $6.40 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded VNET Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.10 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of VNET Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.78.

VNET Group Trading Down 7.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.43. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). VNET Group had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 28.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that VNET Group, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VNET Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of VNET Group by 229.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 144,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VNET Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of VNET Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

VNET Group Company Profile

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

