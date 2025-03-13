Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VISM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VISM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a growth of 993.0% from the February 13th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,751,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Visium Technologies Price Performance

VISM opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Visium Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

Get Visium Technologies alerts:

About Visium Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Visium Technologies, Inc provides cybersecurity technology solutions, tools, and services. It offers TruContext, a tool for cyber warfare analytics, visualization, and knowledge management. The company was formerly known as NuState Energy Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Visium Technologies, Inc in March 2018.

Receive News & Ratings for Visium Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visium Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.