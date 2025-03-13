Virtual Reality Stocks To Watch Now – March 13th

Meta Platforms, Best Buy, Unity Software, GameStop, and EPAM Systems are the five Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Virtual reality stocks refer to the publicly traded shares of companies that develop, produce, or support virtual reality technologies and immersive experiences. These stocks are typically part of the tech sector and can include businesses involved in hardware manufacturing, software creation, and content development, with their value often tied to innovation trends and market demand for VR solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $26.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $593.40. 10,600,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,644,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $658.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $602.08. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $414.50 and a 1-year high of $740.91.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

BBY stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.63. 1,703,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,990,487. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $103.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43.

Unity Software (U)

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

NYSE:U traded down $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $20.38. 4,890,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,640,999. Unity Software has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $30.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 2.27.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of GameStop stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $21.86. 2,849,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,330,154. GameStop has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $64.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 121.45 and a beta of -0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.54.

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

NYSE EPAM traded down $6.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $182.53. 310,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,550. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.61. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $169.43 and a fifty-two week high of $303.81.

