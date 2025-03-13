Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) Shares Up 1.2% – Still a Buy?

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.64. Approximately 51,854 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 141,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46.

About Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

