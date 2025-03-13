Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%.
Village Farms International Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of VFF opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.05. Village Farms International has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $1.62. The firm has a market cap of $77.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average is $0.83.
Village Farms International Company Profile
