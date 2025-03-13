Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%.

Shares of VFF opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.05. Village Farms International has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $1.62. The firm has a market cap of $77.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average is $0.83.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications; and produces power.

