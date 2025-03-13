Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) Announces Earnings Results

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08), Zacks reports.

NASDAQ:VIGL opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.81. Vigil Neuroscience has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $6.06. The firm has a market cap of $88.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.82.

VIGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

