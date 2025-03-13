Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group Sells 579 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises about 0.8% of Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,544,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,285,000 after buying an additional 1,424,800 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on EMR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.28.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $110.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.77. The firm has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $96.62 and a twelve month high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

