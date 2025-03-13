Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,942 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group’s holdings in Target were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Target by 8.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,484,252 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,530,576,000 after buying an additional 2,732,801 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,980,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,555,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,044 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,414,025 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,461,456,000 after acquiring an additional 130,691 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Target by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,832,585 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $518,089,000 after acquiring an additional 234,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,321,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $517,620,000 after acquiring an additional 62,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Target from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Target from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.87.

TGT stock opened at $107.31 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $107.02 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The firm has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.62 and its 200-day moving average is $140.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.56%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

