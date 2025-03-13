Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group cut its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,496 shares during the period. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Amcor by 3,410.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Amcor by 3,794.1% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Amcor by 247.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $9.94 on Thursday. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.37.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Amcor had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 92.73%.

Insider Transactions at Amcor

In related news, Director Achal Agarwal acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,566.70. The trade was a 12.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Macquarie raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.46.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

