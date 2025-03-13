Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group Decreases Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group decreased its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Dover comprises approximately 0.7% of Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Dover by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 88,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,693,000 after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dover from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Dover from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on Dover from $217.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dover from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.91.

NYSE:DOV opened at $181.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.63. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $168.20 and a 12-month high of $222.31.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. Dover had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 32.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.59%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

