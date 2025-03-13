Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group Cuts Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group trimmed its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,353,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,169,000 after buying an additional 958,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,111,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,145,000 after buying an additional 762,746 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 891.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 579,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,226,000 after buying an additional 521,404 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth $32,988,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 628,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,250,000 after buying an additional 207,477 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $111.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.72. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $98.77 and a 52 week high of $127.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -179.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $112,322.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,942. The trade was a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

