ViciCoin (VCNT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,070.79

ViciCoin (VCNT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. ViciCoin has a market cap of $198.91 million and $2,070.79 worth of ViciCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ViciCoin has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ViciCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $20.16 or 0.00024195 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ViciCoin Profile

ViciCoin’s launch date was May 21st, 2023. ViciCoin’s total supply is 9,970,466 tokens. The official website for ViciCoin is vicicoin.io.

Buying and Selling ViciCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ViciCoin (VCNT) is a multi-chain ERC-20 utility token developed by Vici Network for secure access management and enterprise applications. It facilitates token swapping, video conference monetization, and access control for digital communities. As Web3 adoption grows, VCNT’s use cases continue to expand.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ViciCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ViciCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ViciCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

