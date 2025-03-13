Vestcor Inc Sells 854 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Vestcor Inc lessened its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in Republic Services by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of RSG stock opened at $230.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.73. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $180.91 and a one year high of $240.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 18.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total value of $1,436,062.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,931.20. The trade was a 37.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

