Vestcor Inc Has $9.98 Million Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Vestcor Inc lowered its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,150 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,543 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $9,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 37,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.94, for a total transaction of $614,471.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,322,853.04. This represents a 3.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 12,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total transaction of $2,290,655.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,231 shares in the company, valued at $79,447,876.76. This trade represents a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $153.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 0.62. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.48 and a 1-year high of $190.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.45.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.