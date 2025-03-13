Vestcor Inc Has $15.74 Million Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Vestcor Inc lowered its stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,200 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $15,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,158,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,591,000 after buying an additional 1,728,598 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 2.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,817,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,287,000 after purchasing an additional 257,486 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 64.3% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 10,221,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,363 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 11.3% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,658,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,889,000 after purchasing an additional 372,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 487.0% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,156,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GFL opened at $46.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of -34.63 and a beta of 1.16. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $48.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.45.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. Research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GFL shares. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.78.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

