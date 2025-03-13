Vestcor Inc Has $12.36 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Vestcor Inc grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 58.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 281,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,122 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $12,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BAC opened at $39.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $34.15 and a 52-week high of $48.08. The company has a market cap of $303.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.12 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

