Vestcor Inc Grows Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Vestcor Inc increased its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $6,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 4,794.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $4,099,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,402,427.63. This represents a 4.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $579,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,751. The trade was a 18.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $77.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.74. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $83.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.79 and a 200 day moving average of $69.06.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.11). Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 13.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.62.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

