Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,929 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 112,009 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 19,462 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 2,765 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 905,684 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,865,000 after acquiring an additional 46,042 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 230,710 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 97,350 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 657,233 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,283,000 after acquiring an additional 32,392 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 20,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $810,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,664.50. The trade was a 30.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vandana Venkatesh sold 10,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $437,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,159.61. This trade represents a 40.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,895. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.9 %

VZ opened at $42.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $47.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 65.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Verizon Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.