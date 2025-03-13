Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VRNT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Verint Systems from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on VRNT

Verint Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Insider Transactions at Verint Systems

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average of $25.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $21.13 and a 12 month high of $38.17.

In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 16,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $446,732.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,601.28. This represents a 18.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 12,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $376,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,257.25. The trade was a 9.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verint Systems

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 808.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.