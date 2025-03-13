Veren (TSE:VRN) Trading 16% Higher – Still a Buy?

Veren Inc. (TSE:VRN – Get Free Report) shares rose 16% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.39 and last traded at C$8.19. Approximately 27,269,131 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 486% from the average daily volume of 4,652,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Veren from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Desjardins lowered shares of Veren from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$12.60 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Veren from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Veren from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Veren from C$10.00 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.74.

Get Veren alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VRN

Veren Price Performance

Veren Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market cap of C$5.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%.

About Veren

(Get Free Report)

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.