Veren (TSE:VRN) Shares Up 16% – What’s Next?

Veren Inc. (TSE:VRN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 16% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$8.39 and last traded at C$8.19. 27,269,131 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 486% from the average session volume of 4,652,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.06.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRN. Desjardins cut Veren from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$12.60 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Veren from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC reduced their target price on Veren from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, January 17th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Veren from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Veren from C$10.00 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veren has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.74.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

