Veren (TSE:VRN) Shares Up 16% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Veren Inc. (TSE:VRN – Get Free Report) were up 16% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$8.39 and last traded at C$8.19. Approximately 27,269,131 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 486% from the average daily volume of 4,652,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price target on Veren from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Veren from C$10.00 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Veren from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins cut shares of Veren from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$12.60 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Veren from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.74.

Veren Stock Up 3.7 %

Veren Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Veren Company Profile

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

Featured Stories

