Verbio SE (OTCMKTS:VBVBF) Short Interest Up 187.0% in February

Verbio SE (OTCMKTS:VBVBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 324,000 shares, a growth of 187.0% from the February 13th total of 112,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Verbio Price Performance
OTCMKTS VBVBF opened at $11.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.42. Verbio has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $17.52.
Verbio Company Profile
