Verbio SE (OTCMKTS:VBVBF) Short Interest Up 187.0% in February

Verbio SE (OTCMKTS:VBVBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 324,000 shares, a growth of 187.0% from the February 13th total of 112,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Verbio Price Performance

OTCMKTS VBVBF opened at $11.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.42. Verbio has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $17.52.

Get Verbio alerts:

Verbio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Verbio SE engages in the production and distribution of fuels and finished products in Germany, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Biodiesel, Bioethanol/Biomethane, and Other segments. The company provides verbiodiesel, verbioglycerin, verbioethanol, and verbiogas; olefin metathesis catalysts; animal feeds, such as Verbio Proti Flow and Verbio Grain Pro; phytosterols under the Sterocellent brand; and liquid fertilizer.

Receive News & Ratings for Verbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verbio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.