Venture Global (NYSE:VG) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $10.25, but opened at $10.55. Venture Global shares last traded at $10.42, with a volume of 556,519 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Robert B. Pender bought 269,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.39 per share, with a total value of $2,800,105.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 719,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,605.15. The trade was a 59.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert B. Pender bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.37 per share, with a total value of $2,342,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Venture Global from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Venture Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Venture Global from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Venture Global from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Venture Global from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.55.

Venture Global Stock Up 2.7 %

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Venture Global, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Venture Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.0165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%.

Venture Global Company Profile

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

Further Reading

