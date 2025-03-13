Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG) Insider Acquires $2,800,105.00 in Stock

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) insider Robert B. Pender acquired 269,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.39 per share, with a total value of $2,800,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 719,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,479,605.15. This trade represents a 59.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Venture Global Stock Up 6.3 %

Venture Global stock opened at $10.28 on Thursday. Venture Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Venture Global, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.0165 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VG. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Venture Global from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Venture Global from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Venture Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.55.

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

