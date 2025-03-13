VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Stock Price Down 8.8% – Time to Sell?

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 172,268 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 289,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
VentriPoint Diagnostics Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -58.56, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.13.
About VentriPoint Diagnostics
Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease worldwide. It offers Ventripoint Medical System (VMS), a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient’s heart chambers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than VentriPoint Diagnostics
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for VentriPoint Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VentriPoint Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.