VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Shares Down 8.8% – Here’s What Happened

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 172,268 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 289,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

VentriPoint Diagnostics Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -58.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$24.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.39.

About VentriPoint Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease worldwide. It offers Ventripoint Medical System (VMS), a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient’s heart chambers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VentriPoint Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VentriPoint Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.