VanWeelden Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 195,484 Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September (NYSEARCA:ZSEP)

VanWeelden Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September (NYSEARCA:ZSEP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 195,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,903,000. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September comprises about 4.4% of VanWeelden Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ZSEP opened at $24.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.23. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $25.44.

About Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September

The Innovator 1 Yr September (ZSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZSEP was launched on Aug 31, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

