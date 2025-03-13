VanWeelden Wealth Management LLC Invests $260,000 in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

VanWeelden Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. Global Net Lease comprises about 0.2% of VanWeelden Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNL. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Global Net Lease by 363.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Global Net Lease by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Global Net Lease by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GNL shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Global Net Lease Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $7.83 on Thursday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $9.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.75.

Global Net Lease Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -144.74%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

